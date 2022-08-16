Rapido rider who made award-winning mini-series: Twitter user’s 'Peak Bengaluru' moment

(Representational image)

Stories from Bengaluru -- a city that hustles -- have always amazed social media users. The latest from the startup hub is the tale of a Rapido rider who is also an independent videographer.

A Twitter user named Parag Jain, on August 15, posted a thread about his conversation with the rider.

Jain said the rider picked up him from a co-working space. During the journey, he asked him which floor he worked on.



Had Mixed @Peakbengaluru movement. Rapido rider came to pick up at WeWork. During the ride, he asked me ‘On which floor are you working?’ After giving him an Intro, asked if he has been in wework, he replied " Sir, Two years back I use to work in the same building"

Jain answered him and proceeded to ask if he had been in that space.

" Sir, two years back I use (sic) to work in the same building," the rider responded.

Jain learnt that his driver worked with a Chinese company but lost his job after India banned a host of apps from the neighbouring country amid border tensions.

Then the coronavirus crisis struck and he was unable to find employment, Jain wrote. But he could now devote time to pursuing his filmmaking aspirations.

"(He) created a mini-series by investing all savings," Jain wrote. "Series got a great response and won around 15 Film Fests (festivals). Received interest from OTT but rejected it due to commercial issues. A project couldn’t fetch any money."

Broke, the man the began working for bike taxi service Rapido part-time. He has not told his mother about this job, he does not want her to worry, Jain wrote.





"He is looking for new projects to work on," Jain wrote. "Do connect with him for any requirements regarding the videography."





Jain shared the man's business card, which identified him as Vignesh Nagabusanam.

A Google search led to Nagabusanam's LinkedIn profile, in which he highlighted his mini-series.

He described the project, called VIK, as the world's first one-character mini-series, made independently with no crew. It has won awards and mentions at 14 film festivals.

Twitter users re-tweeted Jain's thread and tagged more people to help Nagabusanam get noticed.

"@rapidobikeapp please give some recognition (sic) for these talents," another user said. "At least do some useful promotion adds from him."

"I think his story is short film worthy too," one person wrote.