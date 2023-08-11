Rapido organises ‘Jailer’ screening for 500 auto drivers in Chennai

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' garnered Rs 52 crore on its debut day

Jailer frenzy has gripped the nation as Rajinikanth fans celebrate the release of the superstar's return to the big screen after a gap of two years. Jailer opened to largely positive reviews in theatres across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, garnering an impressive Rs 52 crore in India on its debut day. Several shows through the week have already been booked solid, while fans have been photographed queuing up in large numbers trying to score tickets.

Some offices in Chennai and Bengaluru declared a holiday on Jailer release day so employees could watch the movie guilt-free, but Rapido has gone one step ahead. The bike and auto taxi aggregator has organised an exclusive screening of the Tamil-language film for its auto drivers – or auto captains, as it calls them – in Chennai.

“The exclusive screening of Jailer stands as a gesture of Rapido's deep appreciation for its captains, showcasing the company’s commitment towards creating a positive work culture that prioritizes the well-being and work-life balance of its captains,” Rapido said in a statement.

Over 500 auto drivers will get to enjoy Jailer on the big screen. The screening will take place on August 12 at Chennai’s Krishnaveni Theatre.

Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli praised autorickshaw drivers as the backbone of Rapido’s success and said they work tirelessly to ensure connectivity for commuters in Chennai. “Rapido believes that occasional breaks are essential to maintain a work-life balance. Rapido Auto takes pride in embodying the spirit of Rajinikanth, serving our Captains with the same passion and enthusiasm that makes the Superstar a legend,” Guntupalli said.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s return to the silver screen as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in a hugely anticipated action flick.