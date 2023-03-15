 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Came for voice, photo’: Rapido driver sends late night texts to woman, says ‘not bhaiya’

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

The Rapido driving partner also told the woman that he only came all the way for the pick up for her voice and display photo.

Rapido has responded to the chat and apologised for the captain's behaviour. (Representational)

A Twitter user shared a distressing screenshot of messages from who she claimed was her Rapido driving partner on Twitter, highlighting the need for stricter rules of privacy on ride-sharing apps.

In the five messages that can be seen in the screenshot, the accused, at 1:25 AM, texts the woman in Hindi asking if she was awake before telling her that he came for the pick-up only because of her voice and display photo.

“Otherwise I was very far, wouldn’t have come at all,” he writes in Hindi before his final audacious text: “And yes, another thing, I am not bhaiyya (brother)”.

The woman shared the screenshot and said: “Shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what I get.” She followed it up with cuss words. The first text in the chat was a deleted message, the screenshot shows, which was likely the woman’s location that she shared for the driver to reach her. The incident likely happened in Delhi.