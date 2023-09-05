Ranveer Singh joins Battlegrounds Mobile India as brand ambassador

Ranveer Singh, sharing excitement, said: 'I am thrilled to be part of this journey'.

KRAFTON India has unveiled a collaboration between Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the official Brand Ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This partnership is set to fuse the thrill of gaming with the charisma of Singh, promising an elevated gaming experience for millions of enthusiasts across the nation.

BGMI's association with Singh marks a leap towards celebrating gaming as a medium for immersive entertainment and community engagement. As India's beloved battle royale title, BGMI has found its match in Singh, who resonates with the energy and passion that gamers bring to the battlegrounds.

KRAFTON is set to launch the Play Pure campaign as part of this collaboration, which celebrates the authenticity of players through the lens of Singh. Under this campaign, BGMI players will be encouraged to embrace their boldness and authenticity in the battlegrounds, a press release said.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unwavering spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been dedicated to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to deliver exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment."

Ranveer Singh, excited about this new venture, shared his thoughts, "As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, competitiveness, camaraderie, and team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community."

KRAFTON, Inc., based in South Korea with global production studios known for creativity, KRAFTON consists of PUBG STUDIOS, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Striking Distance Studios, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds, 5minlab, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, and ReLU Games, all of which aim to innovate the enjoyment of games through embracing challenges and new technologies.