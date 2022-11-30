 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ransomware attack: Diverting personnel, seeking DRDO’s help, AIIMS tries to control damage

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST

While investigations are still on in the case and the motive behind the cyberattack is yet to be fully revealed, the institute is trying to cope with the lack of online services

A notice outside the Blood Bank in AIIMS, New Delhi.

Grappling with complete shutdown of the e-hospital system, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital has now diverted nearly 250 personnel attached with doctors in research projects to work on patient services, all of which is being done manually.

A major ransomware attack that hit the leading teaching hospital last week has made centralised records inaccessible and has affected hospital services such as generation of unique health identification numbers, new registrations, laboratory reports, the process of billing and patient discharge, among others.

The institute, which sees nearly 25,000 patients in the outpatient department every day, has been able to provide consultation services to just about one-fifth that number since November 23, when the cyberattack took place.
Beginning Tuesday, the hospital—after diverting the services of research assistants for clinical works—has managed to shorten the queues of waiting patients in most departments to some extent.

“Our effort has been not to return any patient without delivering requisite services,” insisted the head of a key department in the hospital who did not want to be named.
Sources in the administrative department of the institute also said that help has been sought from the Defence Research and Development Organisation for at least four new servers that can be used to restore digital services.

A team of experts from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) are already working on restoring online services, authorities maintained.

