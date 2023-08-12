Rani Mukerji reveals she had a miscarriage in 2020: 'Lost my child 5 months into pregnancy'

In 2013, Rani Mukerji married producer-director Aditya Chopra and the couple became parents to a baby girl, who was named Adira, in 2015.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage five months into pregnancy in 2020, a Business Today report said.

The 45-year-old actor, who is at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, revealed that she did not wish to speak about the experience while promoting her last release, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" since she felt she might have come across as someone who was speaking about a personal experience in a bid to promote the movie.

"So, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.

"Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film," Mukerji said.

The actor further said that about 10 days after the miscarriage, she got a call from producer Nikkhil Advani, who spoke to her about the story of "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway".

"After I lost my baby, Nikkhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly," she said.

In 2013, Mukerji married producer-director Aditya Chopra and the couple became parents to a baby girl, who was named Adira, in 2015.