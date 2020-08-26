172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|randeep-hooda-hospitalised-undergoes-major-surgery-report-5759951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Randeep Hooda hospitalised, undergoes major surgery: Report

Hooda has taken the COVID-19 test. However, there is no update on the actor's medical condition

Moneycontrol News

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been hospitalised early in the morning of August 26 and has undergone major surgery, The Times of India reported.

The report also suggests that Hooda has taken the COVID-19 test. However, there is no update on the actor's medical condition.

According to the report, Hooda was seen outside Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai wearing a mask, where he was snapped by media photographers.

Close
Hooda was last seen in the Bollywood film titled Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. He will be seen next in Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on Eid this year, but has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #Randeep Hooda

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.