Randeep Hooda hospitalised, undergoes major surgery: Report

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been hospitalised early in the morning of August 26 and has undergone major surgery, The Times of India reported.

The report also suggests that Hooda has taken the COVID-19 test. However, there is no update on the actor's medical condition.

According to the report, Hooda was seen outside Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai wearing a mask, where he was snapped by media photographers.

Hooda was last seen in the Bollywood film titled Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. He will be seen next in Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on Eid this year, but has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.