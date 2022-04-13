Ranbir-Alia wedding celebrations to begin on Baisakhi. Why this day is special for Neetu Kapoor

The festival of Baisakhi holds a special significance for Neetu Kapoor - it is the day she got engaged to Rishi Kapoor in 1979. Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her engagement day on Instagram this morning as she remembered her husband. “Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979,” Neetu Kapoor wrote while sharing the previously-unseen picture from their engagement day. She added red heart emojis to conclude her caption.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor dated for three years before getting married. Rishi Kapoor died of cancer in April 2020. The couple have two children together - son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was spotted flying in to Mumbai earlier this week, presumably to attend her brother’s upcoming wedding.

As fans remembered the Karz actor fondly, some could not help but note that Neetu Kapoor’s picture came on the very same day that their son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding celebrations will reportedly begin.

For the last few weeks, Bollywood fans have been able to talk of little else except the upcoming wedding of Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt. As per several reports, celebrations will begin today with a mehendi ceremony at Ranbir’s Pali Hill apartment, Vastu.

Speculation around the wedding ramped up after Sabyasachi outfits were spotted getting delivered to Ranbir’s apartment complex. The wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair, attended by just close friends and family. So far, Ranbir, 39, and Alia, 29, have remained tight-lipped about their wedding date, neither confirming nor denying any rumours.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2017 after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra.