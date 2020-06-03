App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank releases alternative NCERT academic calendar for Class 11, 12 students

Right now, the schedule for four weeks has been laid down in the NCERT academic calendar, which is subject to extension depending on the course the COVID-19 crisis takes.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on June 3 released an alternative academic calendar developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for students of Class 11 and 12.

The Union Cabinet minister said the NCERT Calendar directs teachers to use different technologies and social media tools to take classes till the time students are unable to attend classes due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh Pokhriyal mentioned that the new academic calendar will also cater to the needs of children with special needs as it provides links to educational videos and radio programmes, audiobooks, etc.

The NCERT calendar lays down a week-wise academic plan for students of Classes 11 and 12, based on the availability of social media tools and channels available with the teachers.

Right now, the schedule for four weeks has been prepared, which is subject to extension depending on the course the COVID-19 crisis takes.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #HRD Minister #NCERT #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

