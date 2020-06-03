Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank releases alternative NCERT academic calendar for Class 11, 12 students

Right now, the schedule for four weeks has been laid down in the NCERT academic calendar, which is subject to extension depending on the course the COVID-19 crisis takes.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on June 3 released an alternative academic calendar developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for students of Class 11 and 12.
The Union Cabinet minister said the NCERT Calendar directs teachers to use different technologies and social media tools to take classes till the time students are unable to attend classes due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
For live updates on coronavirus, click here
Released The Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes XI and XII developed by @ncert today!
This Calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/jwTq0yVogQ— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2020
The NCERT calendar lays down a week-wise academic plan for students of Classes 11 and 12, based on the availability of social media tools and channels available with the teachers.
Right now, the schedule for four weeks has been prepared, which is subject to extension depending on the course the COVID-19 crisis takes.
To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here
Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!