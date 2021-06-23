Ramdev moves Supreme Court seeking stay of proceedings in multiple FIRs against him for his remarks on allopathy

Yoga guru Ramdev on June 23 moved the Supreme Court to seek a stay on proceedings in multiple first information reports (FIRs) for his remarks on efficacy of allopathy as treatment for COVID-19.

Ramdev sought a stay on the proceedings in FIRs lodged by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Patna and Raipur branches and asked for a transfer of the FIRs to a Delhi court, reported Bar and Bench.

The report further added that the yoga guru has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A controversy had erupted in May after Ramdev was heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the COVID-19 infection and saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".

The remarks were met with vociferous protests, as IMA, the body that represents doctors in India said that his comments challenges the wisdom and integrity of the Drug Controller General of India and the Union Health Ministry.

Following this, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

"Your remarks against allopathic medicines is unfortunate. Your remarks have not only saddened the corona warriors but have also hurt the sentiments of the citizens," the Health Minister said in a letter addressed to Ramdev on May 23.