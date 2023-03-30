Ram Navami 2023 with Ola scooter: An impressed Bhavish Aggarwal shares video

Ola cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday shared a video of a group of men dancing and singing to music played from an Ola electric scooter.

“Wow never imagined how much people will love the music and party mode on our scooter. So happy that it’s become part of our lives and brought happiness to so many,” Aggarwal tweeted.

The 19-second clip shows a group of young men wearing saffron stoles around their neck, standing next to an Ola scooter at night. Music is coming from the two-wheeler’s built-in speakers as the men dance and sing around the scooter.

“Jai Shree Ram. On the festival of Ram Navami, completing the decoration of Ram Utsava in the night... Love to have Ola to remove our stress and making us happy Jai Shree Ram,” a Twitter user named Krishna Khandelwal tweeted, tagging the accounts of Ola.

Last October, another video how the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter saved the day when the lights went out during a garba event.

Moneycontrol News