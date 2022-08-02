Raksha Bandhan: These 'eco-friendly' rakhis are made of 'recycled gold', diamonds. Check price

Raksha Bandhan: The price for these rakhis range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000. (Image credit: ANI)

A businessman in Gujarat is selling eco-friendly rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan, but unlike the usual fare where rakhis are made with biodegradable materials, these are made of recycled gold, and diamonds.



Gujarat | Diamond Rakhis being sold in Surat ahead of the festival of Rakshabandhan

We have made eco-friendly rakhis that are made up of recycled gold while diamond has been used in a special way. It will cost around Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000: Rajnikant Chachand, Businessman pic.twitter.com/Cv9D7kaowp — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

The price for these rakhis range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000, says Surat's Rajnikant Chachand. “We have made eco-friendly rakhis that are made up of recycled gold while diamond has been used in a special way."

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications has come up with exclusive rakhi envelops for sending the auspicious band to far-off places for the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

With everyone gearing up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 11, several siblings seem to be under a lot of pressure to perform. Take the case of a 21-year-old history-sheeter from Delhi who allegedly intensified his criminal activities so that he could buy an electric scooter for his sister on the occasion.

The accused, Tarun alias Rohan, has been named in the 'bad character' list of Sultanpuri police station. He was arrested from Vijay Vihar, they said.

"During interrogation, Tarun disclosed that he fell into bad company in his early age and got addicted to drugs. Thereafter, he left his studies and started indulging in criminal activities. He said he intensified his criminal activities so that he could buy an electric scooter for his sister as a gift on Raksha Bandhan," an officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)