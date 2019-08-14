Raksha Bandhan for soldiers looks gloomy due to lockdown in Kashmir

Parts of the country are inundated as torrential rains are wreaking a havoc while, in other parts, people are drowning themselves in festivities with Raksha Bandhan and Eid being celebrated in August. However, the central security force personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir remain cut off from the rest of India along with the other citizens of Kashmir.

There has been a lockdown in Kashmir ever since Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which had granted a special status to J&K. More than a week have passed by since Internet connection and telephone connectivity were suspended in the Valley.

August 13 marks the ninth day of the communication blockade, and it has left thousands of central forces waiting to check up on their families.

An Indian Express article reported how two CRPF men deployed at Zero Bridge checkpoint in Srinagar have not spoken to their respective families since August 4, a day before the curfew was imposed. “There is no way to communicate with our families. It has been a week now,” another CRPF personnel added.

Another trooper hailing from Uttar Pradesh and deployed in Kashmir said he felt frustrated. He said: “I have tried everything. I have been asking everyone if there is a way to make a phone call home. We have been out since 5 am. No phones are working. Everybody (in the camp) has the same complaint. There is no way to contact home.”

It’s not just the CRPF men. Even Jammu and Kashmir policemen have not been able to get in touch with their folks at home. “Those of us who are living in the city too haven’t been able to go home. We have no idea what is happening at home,” he said.

