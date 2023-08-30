Raksha Bandhan 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Correct time to tie rakhi and other details

The past few weeks have seen a confusion emerge on whether Raksha Bandhan was on August 30 or 31. (Representational Photo).

Raksha Bandhan is a festival which marks the bond between a brother and sister and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in many parts of India.

On this occasion, a sister ties a colourful thread called "Rakhi" around her brother's wrist and prays for his long life and well-being. In return, the brother promises to always protect his sister.

Padma Shri Professor Vishwamurti Shastri said that the 'Shubh Muhurat' to perform Raksha Bandhan would be between 9:02 pm and 11 pm on Wednesday.

Additionally, he also said if someone is unable to perform the ceremony on Wednesday, then they have time until 7 am on Thursday morning to do so.

"The 'Shubh Muhurat' (correct timing) to perform Raksha Bandhan is between 9:02 pm to 11 pm on August 30. One can also tie Rakhi the next day i.e. August 31, before 7 am," he told PTI.

The past few weeks have seen a confusion emerge on whether Raksha Bandhan was on August 30 or 31. The key factor causing the confusion was because of the different lunar calendars.

As per "Hindu Panchang" and "Vedic Panchang" , the full moon days fall on both August 30 and 31.

