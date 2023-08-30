Raksha Bandhan 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Correct time to tie rakhi and other details

Raksha Bandhan is a festival which marks the bond between a brother and sister and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in many parts of India.
On this occasion, a sister ties a colourful thread called "Rakhi" around her brother's wrist and prays for his long life and well-being. In return, the brother promises to always protect his sister.
Padma Shri Professor Vishwamurti Shastri said that the 'Shubh Muhurat' to perform Raksha Bandhan would be between 9:02 pm and 11 pm on Wednesday.
Additionally, he also said if someone is unable to perform the ceremony on Wednesday, then they have time until 7 am on Thursday morning to do so.
"The 'Shubh Muhurat' (correct timing) to perform Raksha Bandhan is between 9:02 pm to 11 pm on August 30. One can also tie Rakhi the next day i.e. August 31, before 7 am," he told PTI.
As per "Hindu Panchang" and "Vedic Panchang" , the full moon days fall on both August 30 and 31.
