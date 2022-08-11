Raksha Bandhan 2022: Anand Mahindra shares throwback photo of sister tying rakhi

It's Raksha Bandhan and industrialist Anand Mahindra shared what he calls one of the earliest photos of the festival in his archives. In the photo, his elder sister Radhika is seen tying a rakhi on his wrist while their mother Indira Mahindra looks on.

Tweeting the photo, Mahindra said that he would be heading off to meet his sister and their mother in Delhi and although his younger sister Anuja is in Kodagu right now, her wishes are always with him as the rakhi she sent "arrived well in time".

"One of the earliest Raksha Bandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I’m headed to her place shortly," Anand Mahindra tweeted. "A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who’s in Kodagu right now but her rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die…"

Responding to the Mahindra Group chairman's tweet, Twitter users expressed their feelings towards the traditions followed during Raksha Bandhan.

"It's so nice to know that you carry the same emotions and feelings for this special day as we do," wrote user Chandan Prasad (@jgdchandan). Another user Vikash Shah (@vikash_shah) said, "And these are traditions, where it is our responsibility to keep them alive for our future generations to know and get them to know our tradition and ethos."

Read more: Raksha Bandhan 2022 | Here are five types of Rakhi that are perfect for your brother

A Twitter user also commented on Anand Mahindra's throwback photo. "Who could have told at that time that the boy from this photograph will grow up to rule the auto industry one day," commented Rahul Singh (@rahulsingh1201).