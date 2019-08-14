Raksha Bandhan 2019: Best gift ideas for your sibling

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and what better way of expressing your love towards your sibling than gifting them a tech gadget. Here's a list of some of the best Raksha Bandhan gift ideas for your gadget lover sibling.

Mi Beard Trimmer

The Mi Beard Trimmer features two combs that can go between 0.5mm and 20mm and is an excellent Raksha Bandhan gift for your brother. The trimmer can be used without the cord and lasts up to 90 minutes on a full charge. It is IPX7 waterproof and has an ergonomic design. The Mi trimmer will set you back Rs 1,119.

FujiFilm Instax Mini 9

Is your sibling crazy about photography? If yes, the FujiFilm's Instax Mini 9 may be the perfect gifting idea. Not only does it let you capture the best moments of your life, but the Mini 9 also comes with features such as selfie mirror, which allows users to check picture framing on the mirror next to the lens before taking a selfie. The brightness adjustment dial automatically determines the best brightness for taking a picture. The FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 will set you back Rs 4,471.

Anker PowerCore

A portable charger makes for an excellent gift for a sibling who is always on the go. The Anker PowerCore offers a 20,000 mAh capacity, which is capable of charging a device for days. The power bank offers two-way fast charging and a conversion rate of more than 90-percent. The powerpack also supports multi-protect technology and features an ABS body. The Anker PowerCore 20000 will set you back Rs 5,319.

Letstrack Personal

Nothing tells your siblings that you care for them and want to keep them safe better than Letstrack Personal. It enables real-time tracking, has an SOS button (Sends alerts in real-time with the complete location details of the device) and sends Zone Alerts that alert you when the concerned individual enters or leaves a designated area. You can also set speed limits, recover offline GPS data, and receive alerts every time the device falls from a bag or is misplaced. Rs 6,999 is the price you're paying for your sibling's safety.

Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S is one the best under 10K smartphone and makes for a perfect gift for a sibling looking to get a smartphone upgrade on a budget. The device is the only phone under Rs 10,000 to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Note 7S offers several updates over the Redmi Note 7 at just Rs, 1,500 more, giving you a better processor and a better camera setup.

F&D Bluetooth headphones

The F&D Bluetooth headphones are designed for audiophiles. The headphones provide 18 hours of playback time and stay connected to a device from a distance of 10 metres. The wireless headphones feature an in-built microphone and double-layered ear-shells that reduce vibration and resonance. Priced at Rs 2,490, the F&D HW111 is quite a good bargain.

HONOR Band 5