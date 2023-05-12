Inside Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s sprawling 14-storey Mumbai bungalow. Watch

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Mumbai house features a sprawling terrace garden with a gazebo (Screengrabs from video tweeted by @rajivmehta19)

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died in August 2022 from kidney-related ailments. He was 62. The billionaire passed away before he could see the completion of his dream home – a sprawling 14-storey bungalow he was building in Mumbai’s posh Malabar Hills area. The house was something of a passion project for Jhunjhunwala – who spent Rs 371 crore between 2016 and 2017 for buying out an entire building called Ridgeway Apartments, which he then demolished to construct his 14-storey residence.

Jhunjhunwala liked to live life king-size, and his bungalow is proof. Twitter user Rajiv Mehta recently shared a glimpse of his sea-facing terrace, which friends and acquaintances of the late investors say stands as a testament to his love for all things larger-than-life.

The terrace features a gazebo with multiple seating options – including a six-seater dining table – a bar, outdoor seating areas, a carpet of green grass, a sprinkling trees and a sweeping view of the sea.

Footage of the jaw-dropping terrace has been watched over 1.3 lakh times on the microblogging platform since being shared yesterday.

Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant, identified himself as an acquaintance of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. “Lovely. Really sad one couldn't dance there with RJ,” he wrote, adding that he owned a building in the neighbourhood. “The white tower in front, top 3 floors penthouse, are mine, at Om Vikas, Walkeshwar, where RJ & us did dance a few times,” Sharma added.



“The last time I met Rakesh just before COVID, I ribbed him about how he kept sending clouds of dust all over my various decks, from his construction,” Sharma further recalled.



Twitter user Vivek Bajaj wrote: “It will stay here !!! Health is Wealth.”



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s bungalow covers an area of over 70,000 sq feet with the fourth dedicated to a banquet hall to host parties. The eighth floor houses the gym, steam room, spa and other amenities, while the top few floors have been set aside as the family’s living quarters.