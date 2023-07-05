Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 7 quotes on stock market investment

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned his first big hit in 1986 when he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43 which rose to Rs 143 within three months earning him profit.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, veteran stock market investor, would have turned 63 on Wednesday. Known as the “Big Bull” of the Indian stock market, the billionaire died of cardiac arrest in August last year.

Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant from Rajasthan, began investing in the stock market while he was still in college, starting off with capital of just Rs 5,000 rupees. He went on to establish and manage RARE Enterprises, an asset management firm. As his net worth steadily rose, he became one of India’s richest men with investments in some of the country’s biggest companies.

The ace investor, is hailed for increasing his net assets from Rs 5,000 to $ 5.5 billion over a span of 37 years through his skillful bets in stock market. As per the Forbes' 2021 list of billionaires, he was ranked as the 36th richest person in India. In 2022, he moved 18 spots to rank 36.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was married to Rekha. The couple has three children: daughter Nishtha and twin sons Aryaman and Aryaveer.

Here are 7 quotes on stock market investing from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

