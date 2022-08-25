English
    Raju Srivastava regains consciousness after 15 days: Report

    Raju Srivastava has reportedly regained consciousness 15 days after he collapsed from a heart attack.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    Comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

    Comedian Raju Srivastava is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.


    Raju Srivastava has reportedly regained consciousness 15 days after he collapsed from a heart attack. The 58-year-old comedian had been hospitalised at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a heart attack on August 10.

    According to news agency ANI, Raju Srivastava’s personal secretary, Garvit Narang, said the comedian gained consciousness today after 15 days and is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi.


    Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS after he collapsed in the gym on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty on the same day and has been on the ventilator since.

    Srivastava’s friend and colleague Sunil Pal shared an Instagram video confirming the report this morning. He said that the comedian had gained consciousness.

    A day earlier, Raju Srivastava’s brother, Dipoo Srivastava, had dismissed reports that the comedian would be taken off the ventilator.

    “It [those reports] is not true. Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover,” he told the Indian Express.

    Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has appeared in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three.
    Tags: #AIIMS #Raju Srivastava
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 12:58 pm
