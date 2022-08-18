Raju Srivastava is ‘almost brain dead’, says chief advisor: Report

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava's condition seems to have worsened even as he remains on life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS in Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10.

On Thursday, Srivastava's chief advisor Ajit Saxena told Aaj Tak that the doctors treating the comedian have said that his condition has taken a turn for the worse and that he is almost in a brain dead condition.

“Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju’s brain is not working, almost in dead condition. Heart is also facing problems. We are all worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what’s happening,” Saxena said, adding that their entire team is praying for a miracle now.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty on August 10 -- the day he was admitted to AIIMS and on August 14, the family had released a statement: "Raju Srivastavaji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement. The family also requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three.