Video: Defence Minister wheels war veteran to 1962 war memorial in Ladakh

Rajnath Singh inaugurated the revamped war memorial in eastern Ladakh's Rezang La. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who inaugurated the revamped war memorial in eastern Ladakh's Rezang La, met a war veteran who was part of the battle of Rezang La.

Rezang La is the site of an epic battle at an altitude of 18,000 feet where over 100 Indian troops inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese military 59 years ago, in the 1962 war.



Brigadier(Retd) R V Jatar of 13 Kumaon, who bravely fought in the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict, being escorted by Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh. pic.twitter.com/OWFpWk16M6

— PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) November 18, 2021

A video shared by the army shows the minister wheeling the war veteran to the memorial site in chilling weather.

“I am fortunate to have had the chance to meet Brig (retd) RV Jatar who bravely fought the battle of Rezang La. He was the company commander at that time. I am overwhelmed by respect for him and I salute his courage. May god keep them healthy and give him a long life,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Paying his tributes to the fallen heroes, Rajnath Singh described the monument as an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the Indian Army that he said is not "only immortal in the pages of history, but also beats in our hearts".

The revamped war memorial has been thrown open at a time India and China have been locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly one-and-half years.

(With inputs from PTI)