MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Video: Defence Minister wheels war veteran to 1962 war memorial in Ladakh

Rajnath Singh described the Rezang La memorial as an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the Indian Army.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurated the revamped war memorial in eastern Ladakh's Rezang La. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @rajnathsingh)

Rajnath Singh inaugurated the revamped war memorial in eastern Ladakh's Rezang La. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @rajnathsingh)


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who inaugurated the revamped war memorial in eastern Ladakh's Rezang La, met a war veteran who was part of the battle of Rezang La.

Rezang La is the site of an epic battle at an altitude of 18,000 feet where over 100 Indian troops inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese military 59 years ago, in the 1962 war.

A video shared by the army shows the minister wheeling the war veteran to the memorial site in chilling weather.

“I am fortunate to have had the chance to meet Brig (retd) RV Jatar who bravely fought the battle of Rezang La. He was the company commander at that time. I am overwhelmed by respect for him and I salute his courage. May god keep them healthy and give him a long life,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Paying his tributes to the fallen heroes, Rajnath Singh described the monument as an example of the determination and indomitable courage displayed by the Indian Army that he said is not "only immortal in the pages of history, but also beats in our hearts".

Close

Related stories

The revamped war memorial has been thrown open at a time India and China have been locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly one-and-half years.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #1962 India-China war #Ladakh #Rajnath Singh #Rezang La
first published: Nov 19, 2021 01:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.