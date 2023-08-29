Superstar Rajinikanth, ex bus conductor, makes surprise visit to Bengaluru bus depot. See pics

Rajinikanth visited a bus depot in the southern part of Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Superstar Rajinikanth made a surprise visit to a Bengaluru bus depot, located in the southern part of the city on Tuesday. The 72-year-old actor visited a bus depot in the Jayanagar area of the city, much to the surprise of everyone working there.



In a short video released on X (formerly Twitter), the superstar actor could be seen interacting with the employees at the bus depot.Before making a foray into the movies, Rajinikanth had worked as a bus conductor with the bus transport service in Bengaluru. In 2021, the actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to cinema and he thanked Raj Bahadur-a former bus driver in the city- for asking him to join the cinemas when he was working as a conductor.

"My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague – Raj Bahadur. When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinemas," The actor had said in his speech after receiving the award.

Bahadur had told Indian Express in an interview that Rajinikanth did not have an interest in acting, but he nudged him to give it a try which led to the actor joining the Madras Film Institute for training.

"Although he was a conductor like many others, he definitely had a spark. We used to watch him act in dramas organised by the employee’s association where he would always play the main role. He was really exceptional in acting. But he never dreamt of being an actor.

"Once, I told him that he has all the talent and ability to be an actor in movies. He was not interested in entering movies but I pushed him. Eventually, he was sent to Chennai for training in Madras Film Institute," Bahadur said.

Rajinikanth made his debut as a 24-year-old in the 1975 Tamil drama "Apoorva Raagangal" that was directed by K. Balachander.

