Superstar Rajinikanth, ex bus conductor, makes surprise visit to Bengaluru bus depot. See pics

Superstar Rajinikanth made a surprise visit to a Bengaluru bus depot, located in the southern part of the city on Tuesday. The 72-year-old actor visited a bus depot in the Jayanagar area of the city, much to the surprise of everyone working there.
"My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague – Raj Bahadur. When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinemas," The actor had said in his speech after receiving the award.
Bahadur had told Indian Express in an interview that Rajinikanth did not have an interest in acting, but he nudged him to give it a try which led to the actor joining the Madras Film Institute for training.
"Although he was a conductor like many others, he definitely had a spark. We used to watch him act in dramas organised by the employee’s association where he would always play the main role. He was really exceptional in acting. But he never dreamt of being an actor.
"Once, I told him that he has all the talent and ability to be an actor in movies. He was not interested in entering movies but I pushed him. Eventually, he was sent to Chennai for training in Madras Film Institute," Bahadur said.
Rajinikanth made his debut as a 24-year-old in the 1975 Tamil drama "Apoorva Raagangal" that was directed by K. Balachander.
