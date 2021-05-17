Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's COVID relief fund

Rajinikanth (File image)

Filmstar Rajinikanth on May 17 met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and made a donation of Rs 50 lakh towards CM's relief fund as the state grapples with the second wave of COVID-19.



Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth handed over Rs 50 lakhs for COVID relief fund to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat

"I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic," said Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KFrzT4xSXZ May 17, 2021

According to news agency ANI, Rajinikanth also requested fans to strictly follow COVID protocols and said "I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the government to control the pandemic,"

This comes after CM Stalin on May 11 requested the public and private organisations to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to support the government's efforts to contain the spread of the contagion.

In a statement, Stalin said the government was making every effort to overcome unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, reported The New Indian Express.

Tamil Nadu reported over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 300 deaths for the second consecutive day on May 16, the Health Department said.

The total number of fresh cases stands at 33,181 and deaths at 311, the department said.

The new cases include nine returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,98,216 while the deaths today took the toll to 17,670 to date, it said.