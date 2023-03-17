How TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan inspired a six-year-old girl

Rajesh Gopinathan's resignation as the managing director and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) marked the end of a six-year stint which saw the company grow from strength-to-strength. Gopinathan's role in the growth of TCS during his time at the helm made him an inspiration for many.

A TCS employee had shared a LinkedIn post three years ago about how Gopinathan had inspired his six-year-old daughter and purchased a telescope for herself.

Cheekily, though, the employee admitted that he was fortunate Gopinathan did not own a Rolls Royce or a private jet.

"My 6 years old daughter got inspirational from Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of #tataconsultancyservices #tcs and got a telescope for herself

What an amazing inspiration. But I am lucky that Rajesh didn't have Rolls Royce or a private jet in the background," the post said. Gopinathan had replied to the post saying he wished the girl followed her dreams and climbed greater heights in her life.

AI-generated images made from text prompts can't be copyrighted: US Copyright Office

HC clears decks for PwC to sue Ramalainga Raju for Rs 100 crore "Here's wishing the little girl follows her dreams, reaches for the stars, and achieves much beyond and more than rolls royce and private jets," he said. Also Read: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's salary and how it compares to other IT leaders A statement issued by the IT giant on Thursday said that Gopinathan had been associated with TCS for the last 22 years and will remain in the company until September 2023. "Mr. Gopinathan will continue till September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor," TCS said in a statement. The statement added that K Krithivasan has been appointed the new CEO designate of the company and will be appointed as the CEO of the firm in the next financial year. Gopinathan said he had been "harbouring a few ideas" on what he wants to do next and decided that the end of the financial year for 2023 would be a good time to step aside and follow those interests.

