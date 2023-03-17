 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan inspired a six-year-old girl

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

A TCS employee had shared a LinkedIn post three years ago about how Rajesh Gopinathan had inspired her six-year-old daughter and purchased a telescope for herself.

Rajesh Gopinathan's resignation as the managing director and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) marked the end of a six-year stint which saw the company grow from strength-to-strength. Gopinathan's role in the growth of TCS during his time at the helm made him an inspiration for many.

A TCS employee had shared a LinkedIn post three years ago about how  Gopinathan had inspired his six-year-old daughter and purchased a telescope for herself.

Cheekily, though, the employee admitted that he was fortunate Gopinathan did not own a Rolls Royce or a private jet.

"My 6 years old daughter got inspirational from Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of #tataconsultancyservices #tcs and got a telescope for herself