When Rajesh Gopinathan revealed how TCS retained over 1 lakh employees for 10 years

TCS revealed earlier this year that they had more than 1 lakh employees who have been with the company for 10 years. When its then CEO Rajesh Gopinathan was asked how the company managed the feat, he said that TCS always backs employees who have the potential to do better.

He added that the company always looks for resources inside every time a new opportunity pops up instead of looking for fresh talent outside the organisation.

"So one of the reasons we're able to do that is, whenever something new comes, the first right of leadership in anything new goes to somebody inside," Rajesh Gopinathan had told Moneycontrol in January.

"So if you want to get into ChatGPT, we're not going to go and into the market saying that among the various people who are, who can we hire? Who knows something incremental on it. We look internally and say, who's likely to be the most knowledgeable or who can learn fast, back them up, give them the resources, learn and ask them now tell us what can we do with it, and then try to move the organisation that way."

Moneycontrol News