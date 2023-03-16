When Rajesh Gopinathan revealed how TCS retained over 1 lakh employees for 10 years

Gopinathan has stepped down after a 22-year career with the company, and spent six years as the managing director and CEO of the company.

TCS revealed earlier this year that they had more than 1 lakh employees who have been with the company for 10 years. When its then CEO Rajesh Gopinathan was asked how the company managed the feat, he said that TCS always backs employees who have the potential to do better.

He added that the company always looks for resources inside every time a new opportunity pops up instead of looking for fresh talent outside the organisation.

"So one of the reasons we're able to do that is, whenever something new comes, the first right of leadership in anything new goes to somebody inside," Rajesh Gopinathan had told Moneycontrol in January.

"So if you want to get into ChatGPT, we're not going to go and into the market saying that among the various people who are, who can we hire? Who knows something incremental on it. We look internally and say, who's likely to be the most knowledgeable or who can learn fast, back them up, give them the resources, learn and ask them now tell us what can we do with it, and then try to move the organisation that way."

Gopinath added that when employees see that they are being presented with better opportunities inside the organisation, there are more chances of them continuing to work for the company.

"As long as you keep on giving that opportunity of new things to internal people, you will retain talent. And the more you retain talent, the more you keep the context inside. And that gives you the competitive space, which gives you the space to get more growth opportunities," he said.

On Thursday, Gopinath stepped down as the MD and CEO of TCS, and K Krithivasan was appointed the new CEO designate of the IT behemoth.