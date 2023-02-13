English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘Don’t share mobile number if…’: Union Minister’s PSA after Delhi airport incident

    A public health activist recently shared his experience at the Delhi airport on Saturday when he went to a bookstore to buy a pack of gum.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar warned against sharing mobile number to retailers unless absolutely necessary.

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar warned against sharing mobile number to retailers unless absolutely necessary.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister of state for electronics and IT, urged people not to share their mobile numbers to retailers “if there is no justifiable reason” for them to have it. He said the misuse of digital personal data will stop after Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 is enacted. The minister’s public service announcement comes after a viral tweet by a public health activist alleging that he was asked to share his mobile number at a shop inside the Delhi airport for buying a packet of gum.


    Do not give your mobile number if there is no justifiable reason for a retailer to have it. The misuse of Digital personal data of Indians will stop after #DPDP bill is enacted,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted.