‘Don’t share mobile number if…’: Union Minister’s PSA after Delhi airport incident

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar warned against sharing mobile number to retailers unless absolutely necessary.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister of state for electronics and IT, urged people not to share their mobile numbers to retailers “if there is no justifiable reason” for them to have it. He said the misuse of digital personal data will stop after Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 is enacted. The minister’s public service announcement comes after a viral tweet by a public health activist alleging that he was asked to share his mobile number at a shop inside the Delhi airport for buying a packet of gum.

“Do not give your mobile number if there is no justifiable reason for a retailer to have it. The misuse of Digital personal data of Indians will stop after #DPDP bill is enacted,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted.



Public health activist Dinesh Thakur shared his experience at the Delhi airport on Saturday when he went to a bookstore to buy a pack of gum. The shop allegedly asked him for his phone number at the billing counter.

“When I asked why they need my phone number for buying a pack of gum, I was told it was for ‘security purposes’,” Thakur said in a Twitter thread.

He probed further and asked the staff what the need was for his phone number in exchange for such a small product. All he got was “empty stares all around”, Thakur said.

“The manager was summoned. Upon asking how he thought I made it through two screenings if I was a security risk, all I got was a lot of mumbles. I left without purchasing the pack of gum,” he said.

“What amazed me was there were so many fellow travellers who obediently disclosing this information even without batting an eyelid. What am I missing here ? How can we be so ignorant and apathetic?”



The government in November 2022 published the much-awaited draft digital personal data protection bill that mandates penalties of up to Rs 500 crore for non-compliance and making of a regulator.