'Bright beacon to all...': Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulates Zomato for their Q1 results, Deepinder Goyal reacts

Writing on Twitter, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Zomato's quarterly performance was a "bright beacon to all investors n startups".

Union Minister for skill development and entrepreneurship and electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated food delivery platform Zomato for their Q1 results, that were announced on Thursday.

Writing on Twitter, Chandrasekhar said that Zomato's quarterly performance was a "bright beacon to all investors n startups".

"Congratulations! This is a bright beacon to all investors n startups that a path to profitability can & must be the outcome that all Indian Tech startups work to achieving," Chandrasekhar wrote on Thursday.



Congratulations! This is a bright beacon to all investors n startups that a path to profitability can & must be the outcome that all Indian Tech startups work to achieving https://t.co/1SwW5l7k0q — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) August 3, 2023

A few minutes later, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal replied to Chandrasekhar's tweet by thanking him for the message.

"Thank you so so much sir. Means a lot coming from you. We are proud to continue building Zomato in the service of our nation. We aim to make profit to build better services, not build services to make profit. #MadeInIndia," Goyal wrote.



Thank you so so much sir. Means a lot coming from you. We are proud to continue building Zomato in the service of our nation. We aim to make profit to build better services, not build services to make profit.#MadeInIndiahttps://t.co/65GvpNIl9j — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 3, 2023

Zomato's Q1 results for FY 2023-24 saw them post a net profit of Rs 2 crore and the company reported revenues of Rs 2,416 crore. Key factors that were linked to the food delivery platform's performance were reducing inflation rates and Zomato's loyalty programme.