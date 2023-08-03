'Bright beacon to all...': Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulates Zomato for their Q1 results, Deepinder Goyal reacts

Union Minister for skill development and entrepreneurship and electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated food delivery platform Zomato for their Q1 results, that were announced on Thursday.
Writing on Twitter, Chandrasekhar said that Zomato's quarterly performance was a "bright beacon to all investors n startups".
"Congratulations! This is a bright beacon to all investors n startups that a path to profitability can & must be the outcome that all Indian Tech startups work to achieving," Chandrasekhar wrote on Thursday.
Congratulations!
This is a bright beacon to all investors n startups that a path to profitability can & must be the outcome that all Indian Tech startups work to achieving https://t.co/1SwW5l7k0q
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) August 3, 2023
"Thank you so so much sir. Means a lot coming from you. We are proud to continue building Zomato in the service of our nation. We aim to make profit to build better services, not build services to make profit. #MadeInIndia," Goyal wrote.
Thank you so so much sir. Means a lot coming from you.
We are proud to continue building Zomato in the service of our nation.
We aim to make profit to build better services, not build services to make profit.#MadeInIndiahttps://t.co/65GvpNIl9j
— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 3, 2023
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!