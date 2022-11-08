Rajasthan teacher undergoes gender change surgery to marry student: Reports

Aarav Kuntal (formerly known as Meera) underwent a sex reassignment surgery (Image credit: ANI_MP_CG_RJ/Twitter)

A teacher in Rajasthan underwent a sex reassignment surgery to marry a student. Meera, who teaches physical education at a school in Bharatpur, fell in love with her student Kalpana Fouzdar a few years ago, according to an NDTV report.

In order to marry Kalpana, Meera decided to undergo a surgery to change genders. She now identifies as a man and has changed her name to Aarav Kuntal.



Bharatpur, Rajasthan | Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to become a male & marry a student

"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender pic.twitter.com/S70JGrprwr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022

Aarav told reporters that he had always wanted to be a male. “I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019,” Aarav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His wife Kalpana, whom he met during physical education classes at school, said that she would have gone ahead with the marriage even if Aarav had not undergone a sex reassignment.

“I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery,” Kalpana said after marrying Aarav.

Sex reassignment surgery (SRS) is a surgical procedure, or series of procedures, that alter the physical and sexual characteristics of a person. It is carried out to help people transition to the gender they identify as. It is also called gender affirmation surgery.