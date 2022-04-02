English
    Rajasthan Royals's Jos Buttler hits the first 100 of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians

    Buttler hit 6 sixes and 11 boundaries for his as Rajasthan Royals made 193 for 8 in 20 overs. He won the Orange Cap.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 02, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians's skipper Rohit Sharma congratulates Rajasthan Royals's Jos Buttler on getting the orange cap. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians's skipper Rohit Sharma congratulates Rajasthan Royals's Jos Buttler on getting the orange cap. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)


    Rajasthan Royals's opener Jos Buttler became the first cricketer to score hundred runs in IPL 2022 in the match against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

    This is the English cricketer's second IPL hundred. He had smashed the first one in 2021 when he scored 124 off 64 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Buttler also became the 16th batsman to score more than one hundreds in the IPL. He also emulated Ben Stokes by becoming the second England batter after Stokes to do so.

    On Saturday, Joss Buttler wrecked havoc for Mumbai Indians as he smashed 100 in only 66 balls after Mumbai Indians's skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked the Rajasthan Royals to bat first.

    And Twitter --especially Rajasthan Royals's admin -- could not keep calm.

    Even commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, "Top player, top innings. Doesn't get talked about as a T20 giant as much as he should #JosButtler." Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma was also seen cheering for Buttler as he marked the first hundred of IPL 2022.

    Buttler hit 6 sixes and 11 boundaries for his as Rajasthan Royals made 193 for 8 in 20 overs. He won the Orange Cap -- an award given to the highest run-scorer in that edition of the IPL -- but after his departure, the team lost wickets easily and managed just 11 runs in the last 2 overs.

     
    Tags: #IPL 2022 #Joss Buttler #Mumbai Indians #Orange Cap #Rajasthan Royals #Rohit Sharma
    first published: Apr 2, 2022 07:48 pm
