Court grants man 15-day parole to get his wife pregnant

The man's wife had pleaded with the court to uphold her right to have a child. (Representational image)

The Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court has ordered the release of a man for 15 days on parole. This has been done so that his wife can become a mother.

It all happened after his wife approached the high court to assert her “right of progeny” and sought her husband’s release. Justices Sandeep Mehta and Farzand Ali said that the sexual and emotional needs of the woman were affected by his imprisonment.

The court also cited Hindu scriptures, including the Rig Veda. It also referred to the tenets of Judaism, Christianity and Islam to grant 15-day parole to the prisoner.

The court further highlighted that of the 16 essential ceremonies, conceiving a child is the first and a right of women. This is how 34-year-old Nandlal was released.

Nandlal has been serving a life sentence awarded by the Bhilwara court in Rajasthan and was lodged in the Ajmer jail.

Earlier in 2021, he was granted a 20-day parole. The court explained that he behaved well during the parole period. Also, he surrendered when it expired.

The court was quoted as saying: "Having progeny for the purpose of preservation of lineage, has been recognised through religious philosophies, the Indian culture and various judicial pronouncement."

It added: "The right of progeny can be performed by conjugal association, the same has an effect of normalising the convict and also helps to alter the behaviour of the convict-prisoner.”

“The wife of the prisoner has been deprived of her right to have progeny whilst she has not committed any offence and is not under any punishment. Thus, denial to the convict-prisoner to have a conjugal relationship with his wife more particularly for the purpose of progeny would adversely affect the rights of his wife.”

In this case, the Jodhpur High Court linked the right of progeny to the fundamental right to life, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It said the Constitution guarantees that no person shall be deprived of his life and personal liberty, except according to procedure established by law. It includes within its ambit the prisoners also.





