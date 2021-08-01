Rajasthan govt to soon bring policy for protection of forests: CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will soon bring a policy for the protection of forests in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

He also said that due to disturbance in nature's balance, calamities like global warming, drought, excessive rains, floods and landslides are being faced.

Expansion of forests is necessary to prevent these disasters, and for protection and promotion of forests in the state, the government will soon introduce a forest policy, the chief minister said at the virtual launch of a scheme under which medicinal plants will be distributed to the people of Rajasthan.

Gehlot said that during the Covid pandemic, the importance of naturopathy has been proved. He said that to realize the resolve of a healthy Rajasthan, it is necessary for the future generation to get information about the importance and use of the medicinal plants.

In view of this, he said, the state government has launched the 'Ghar Ghar Aushadhi' scheme under which various types of medicinal plants will be given to people.

Forest minister Sukhram Vishnoi said that under the scheme, eight medicinal plants such as Tulsi, Giloy, Kalmegh and Ashwagandha will be provided at no cost to all 1.26 crore families of the state three times in five years.

The forest department will prepare saplings in its nurseries and the state government will spend Rs 210 crore on this scheme, according to a release.