Rajasthan cop under scanner after being bribed by fiancée in pre-wedding shoot

A Rajasthan police personnel has landed in a soup due to the pre-wedding shoot he recently did with his fiancée. In the video that went viral on social media this week, the cop could be seen accepting a bribe from his beau. Although the whole thing was obviously set-up and dramatized for an interesting and unique photoshoot, it put the cop in a rather tight spot.

The video was reportedly shot two months ago in the picturesque Udaipur. Dhanpat Singh, the police officer currently posted as Kotra Station House Officer, can be seen intercepting Kiran – now his wife – for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. Instead of paying a fine, the wife then puts money in Dhanpat’s pocket to bribe him. He lets her go only to realise that she has stolen his wallet. The duo then meets again, eventually falling in love, ending the video on a mushy, happy note in true blue Bollywood style.

While the content is no longer available on YouTube, the storyline of the pre-wedding shoot did not go down well with the cop’s seniors, reported India Today. The video was frowned upon by Rajasthan Police for defiling the integrity of the uniform and also for influencing people in the wrong way by romanticising the acceptance of a bribe.