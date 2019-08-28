App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan cop under scanner after being bribed by fiancée in pre-wedding shoot

The video was frowned upon by Rajasthan Police for defiling the integrity of the uniform

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

A Rajasthan police personnel has landed in a soup due to the pre-wedding shoot he recently did with his fiancée. In the video that went viral on social media this week, the cop could be seen accepting a bribe from his beau. Although the whole thing was obviously set-up and dramatized for an interesting and unique photoshoot, it put the cop in a rather tight spot.

The video was reportedly shot two months ago in the picturesque Udaipur. Dhanpat Singh, the police officer currently posted as Kotra Station House Officer, can be seen intercepting Kiran – now his wife – for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. Instead of paying a fine, the wife then puts money in Dhanpat’s pocket to bribe him. He lets her go only to realise that she has stolen his wallet. The duo then meets again, eventually falling in love, ending the video on a mushy, happy note in true blue Bollywood style.

While the content is no longer available on YouTube, the storyline of the pre-wedding shoot did not go down well with the cop’s seniors, reported India Today. The video was frowned upon by Rajasthan Police for defiling the integrity of the uniform and also for influencing people in the wrong way by romanticising the acceptance of a bribe.

Close
The SHO of Mandphiya in Chittorgarh was enraged by the content of the video and lodged a complaint with Hawa Singh Ghumariya, the IG (law and order). Following that, a letter was reportedly written to all inspector generals (IGs) on August 20. It directed them to make sure that such videos where the police uniform is misused do not go up on media platforms in the future and that no one violates the code of conduct again either.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #disciplinary action #pre-wedding shoot #Rajasthan Police #viral video

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.