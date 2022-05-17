After groom’s drunk dancing delays ‘baarat,’ bride finds someone else to marry

A bride in Rajasthan’s Churu district refused to marry her groom after his drunken dancing delayed the baarat (wedding procession) for hours. The incident was reported from the Chelana village of Rajgarh tehsil.

As per a News18 report, the groom, Sunil, and his relatives reached the bride’s village on Sunday, May 15. The baarat left for the bride Manju’s house at 9 pm, but the groom and his friends got drunk and kept dancing to the beats of the DJ, which delayed the procession by hours. So engrossed they were in their dancing that 1 am came and they still had not reached the bride’s house.

The muhurat or the auspicious time to begin wedding pheras was 1.15 am – which came and passed with no sign of the groom letting up. By 2 am, the bride’s side and the bride herself had had enough of the ruckus created by the baarat’s drunken dancing.

Annoyed and upset at being kept waiting, the bride decided to send the baarat back. Her family then decided to get her married to someone else.

So it came to be that a wedding did take place that night – only it wasn’t the one that was supposed to happen. The bride found another man to marry, while the groom was sent back seething.

The next morning, the groom’s family approached police in Rajgarh, Rajasthan to complain against the bride’s side. The bride’s side argued that the groom and his family were irresponsible about the wedding pheras, and that attitude would only continue later.

After police counselled the two sides, they decided to cite family problems as the reason for cancelling the wedding and gave it in writing.