Mumbai tech company CEO dies after being hit by speeding car while jogging

Mar 19, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Rajalakshmi Vijay was a frequent runner who recently finished the 2023 Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Rajalakshmi Vijay. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A Mumbai-based tech firm CEO has died after being hit by a speeding car. Rajalakshmi Vijay, the top boss of Altruist Technologies, was jogging at Worli Sea Face when a speeding driver hit her on the morning of March 19, The Times of India reported.

Vijay suffered head injuries in the accident. The collision's impact was such that she was thrown several feet into the air, the report said.

The executive was a frequent runner, who recently finished the 2023 Tata Mumbai Marathon.

The driver who hit her is in police custody. They are investigating if he was driving while intoxicated.