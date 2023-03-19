 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEO killed by speeding driver while jogging had recently finished Mumbai Marathon

Mar 19, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Rajalakshmi Vijay died on March 19, due to injuries sustained in an accident while she was out in Worli.

Rajalakshmi Vijay was the CEO of Altruism Technologies. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Just a month before she would die of grievous head injuries in a road accident, Rajalakshmi Vijay, the CEO of a Mumbai-based tech company, had written an upbeat post about finishing the 2023 Tata Marathon, which took place on January 15.

Her colleagues had been there to cheer for her, shouting “come on Raji" till she made it to the finish line.

Months before, she starting training for the marathon that was happening after a three-year gap.

