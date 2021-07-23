Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai Police record Shilpa Shetty's statement, seize a laptop during search

[File image of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty]

After arresting her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, Mumbai Police on July 23 recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, an official said.

Shetty's statement was recorded at her house in suburban Juhu in the afternoon, he said.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop, the official added.

As Shetty was a director of Viaan Industries, Kundra's firm, the police decided to question her, he said, adding that she had later resigned from the post.

Earlier in the day, a court extended Kundra's police custody till July 27. He was arrested in the case on July 19.

After arresting her husband, the Mumbai Police joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said on July 20 that they haven't been able to find any active role of Shetty yet.

"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action," Bharambe had said.

He further added that the Crime Branch Mumbai had registered an offense in February regarding the publishing of porn films. "It was found that small artists were lured on pretext of breaks in web series. They were asked for bold scenes that turned into semi-nude & nude scenes against their wishes."

