    ‘Rainbow’ ice caves – beautiful but deadly. Why you should avoid this Insta-worthy spot

    Authorities have issued a warning after a photographer’s stunning pictures of ice caves at Mount Rainier went viral online.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 07, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
    Image credit: mathewnichols_photographer/Instagram

    Image credit: mathewnichols_photographer/Instagram


    Authorities have issued a warning after a photographer’s stunning pictures of ice caves at Mount Rainier went viral online. Awash in a bath of colours, these ice caves make for a stunning, Instagram-worthy spot, but USA’s National Parks Service has issued an advisory to visitors: “They are prone to spontaneous collapse.”

    The ice caves at Mt Rainier National Park in Washington gained viral attention after photographer Mathew Nicholas shared jaw-dropping visuals last month. “When the sun hits the outside of these ice caves at Mt Rainier just right, they turn into rainbow ice caves,” he wrote, calling it one of the most “magical” things he has ever experienced.







    But NPS has warned the entering these ice caves can be dangerous.

    Strongly discouraging the public to enter the ‘rainbow’ ice caves, NPS said in a press release: “This advisory is in response to recent posts created and shared through social and other media, of the inside of an ice cave taken at Mount Rainier National Park.

    “To clarify, the photo is of a melt-water channel running underneath a perennial snowfield (snow that persists through the summer).

    “Officials strongly discourage visitors from approaching or entering ice caves or melt water channels as they are prone to spontaneous collapse due to melting, which is accelerated this time of year.”

    The National Parks Service warned that ice collapse can be deadly: “Collapse, or ice and rock fall could be fatal or cause serious injuries to those who venture inside or near the entrance.”
    Tags: #ice caves #Mount Rainier #National Parks Service
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 10:22 am
