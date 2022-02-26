Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi today. Check forecast for other states

Delhi had been hit by rainfall and hail storm on Friday, bringing the temperature significantly down. (File photo)

Delhi is likely to continue receiving rain on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said. The capital had been hit by rainfall and hail storm on Friday, bringing the temperature significantly down.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR,” the weather department said in a tweet.



IMD has also forecast rainfall for several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Friday, the day temperature in Delhi hovered around 28 degrees Celsius, but by night, it had come down to 18 degrees Celsius, Hindustan Times reported, quoting the weather department.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani told the newspaper that Delhi’s weather is being impacted by a western disturbance.

“Light rains were forecast towards the evening and night time (on Friday),” Jenamani said, according to Hindustan Times. “Wind speeds ranged between 30kmph and 40 kmph, and similar conditions are expected on Saturday too.”

The IMD scientist added that western disturbances had kept the temperature in check.

“Mercury was expected to touch 30°C by the end of this week, but this fresh western disturbance has brought rain to the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches, which will again bring down the maximum temperature to 25°C,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, IMD said in a bulletin that the whole of North West India is likely to be affected by a western disturbance from February 28.

“It (the western disturbance) is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 28th February to March 2 and isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and March 2,” it said.

South India is also likely to received rainfall next week.