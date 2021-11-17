Railways' first pod hotel at Mumbai Central. See stunning pics

Mumbai Central: Facilities at the pod hotel include WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror and reading lights.

If you’re arriving in Mumbai by train for a short visit or if you need a budget stay in the financial capital, then you can crash at the pod hotel which has come up at the Mumbai Central station.

The first-of-its-kind, capsule-sized hotel, a concept percolated into India from Japan and Singapore, was inaugurated at Mumbai Central station today by Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve.

“Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy,” the Railway Ministry tweeted today, sharing images of the swanky pods.

The Railways partnered with Urbanpod, India's first and only pod hotel company, to set up pod hotels on a revenue-share model.

Each room, or a pod, will cost Rs. 999 for 12 hours and Rs. 1,999 for 24 hours, news agency PTI quoted a senior Western Railway official as saying.

Facilities include WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror and reading lights.

"Passengers can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates at these pod concept rooms. Passengers, as well as the general public, can stay at the pod rooms by paying Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours," Alok Kansal, general manager of Western Railway said.

Urbanpod, founded by Shalabh Mittal and Hiren Gandhi in 2017, borrows the concept of pod hotels from a similar chain in Singapore. The concept, however, hails from Japan's popular capsule hotels started in the 1970s.

(With inputs from PTI)