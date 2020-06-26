App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways charts Rs 1,800-crore plan to employ returned migrants for next 125 days

So far, about 160 types of infrastructure projects that are to be expedited have been identified, which could generate employment for thousands of migrant labourers for the next few months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Railways, on June 24, charted a grand plan to ensure eight lakh man-days of employment for returned migrant labourers. It has invested in infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore, which will guarantee jobs to labourers for the next 125 days, i.e., until October 31, 2020.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took this decision at a meeting attended by officials of Railway Zones officials and Railway PSUs. They were reviewing the progress Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’, which was recently implemented in six states to employ returned migrants who were rendered jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the meeting, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav instructed the Zonal Railways to ensure returned migrant workers are proactively engaged in the upcoming infrastructure project, reported the Financial Express. He also advised them to appoint nodal officers in every district who would coordinate closely with the respective state government to ensure the same.

Close

Additionally, the Indian Railways has also identified a host of railway works that can generate employment by means of the MGNREGS. These are primarily construction work such as maintaining approach roads for level crossings, developing and cleaning silted waterways and drains that line the railway tracks, constructing and maintaining approach roads to railway stations, and repairing or widening railway embankments, to name a few.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Employment Guarantee Scheme #Indian Railways #migrant workers

