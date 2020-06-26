Railways charts Rs 1,800-crore plan to employ returned migrants for next 125 days

So far, about 160 types of infrastructure projects that are to be expedited have been identified, which could generate employment for thousands of migrant labourers for the next few months.
The Indian Railways, on June 24, charted a grand plan to ensure eight lakh man-days of employment for returned migrant labourers. It has invested in infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore, which will guarantee jobs to labourers for the next 125 days, i.e., until October 31, 2020.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took this decision at a meeting attended by officials of Railway Zones officials and Railway PSUs. They were reviewing the progress Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’, which was recently implemented in six states to employ returned migrants who were rendered jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the meeting, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav instructed the Zonal Railways to ensure returned migrant workers are proactively engaged in the upcoming infrastructure project, reported the Financial Express. He also advised them to appoint nodal officers in every district who would coordinate closely with the respective state government to ensure the same.
