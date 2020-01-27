App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raids in Bihar as cops try to nab JNU ex-student Sharjeel Imam

Imam Sharjeel came under the scanner after a video of him making a seditious speech went viral on social media recently.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Police has joined forces with Bihar and Aligarh Police to nab former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam on charges of sedition. The police team, on January 27, raided his home in Bihar, but couldn’t find the youth, reported the Times of India.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch has said: “He is absconding at the moment, and efforts are being made to arrest him at the earliest.”

The cops are in hot pursuit of Imam at present who had delivered an inflammatory speech while addressing an audience protesting the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He had called on protestors to “cut off Assam from India”.

Close

A case has been booked against him under Indian Penal Code sections 124, 153, and 505 for promoting hatred and enmity between different religious communities and causing disaffection against the government.

related news

Apart from the sedition case lodged against for the speech delivered at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16, the Assam Police has also filed an FIR against him under the anti-terror law.

Imam Sharjeel came under the scanner after a video of him making a seditious speech went viral on social media recently. A police officer investigating the case has alleged that a similar such inflammatory speech was delivered by the youth inside Jamia Milia Islamia on December 13, 2019, days after Delhi Police had stormed into the campus and assaulted students.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that registered the case against Imam is also probing the violence that occurred inside the Jamia campus on the night of December 15, 2019.

Notably, both JNU and Jamia have been the cynosure of all eyes since anti-government demonstrations over CAA and NRC have rocked the country.

 

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #Jawaharlal Nehru University #JNU students #National Register of Citizens (NRC)

