Raid at home of Telangana’s ‘best tehsildar’; jewellery, cash worth crores seized

The revenue officer of Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, V Lavanya, may have been dubbed the state’s ‘best tehsildar’ two years ago, but she is now under the radar for embezzling cash and gold.

News of cash and gold worth crores being seized from her home after a raid left many shocked. The state’s anti-corruption bureau found Rs 93.5 lakh in cash and around 400 grams of gold from her Hyderabad residence.

Lavanya probably would have continued embezzling money if her junior would not have got caught while accepting bribes from a farmer.

According to a report by NDTV, the ACB was asked to raid her premises after Antaiah, a village revenue department official was caught taking bribe worth Rs 4 lakh to correct land records.

The farmer was reportedly asked to pay a bribe of Rs 8 lakh, which was to be divided between Lavanya and Antaiah. The victim had already paid a bribe of Rs 30,000 in the past to the junior officer for his passbook. However, when he was asked to pay another Rs 8 lakh, he decided to approach the anti-corruption cell.

As per the plan, a transaction was arranged. While accepting the Rs 4 lakh bribe from the farmer, Antaiah was caught red-handed by the ACB sleuths. They had heard the junior officer inform Lavanya about the transaction, following which they decided to raid her house as well.

The senior revenue officer was arrested later on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income. During the raid, the sleuths also found nine traditional passbooks in her car along with documents that link back to 45 private properties.

The ACB suspects that Lavanya would withhold farmers’ land record passbooks and ask for bribes to hand them back.

Notably, this is not the first case of corruption reported from the Revenue Department. A video addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao farmer was shared on social media by a farmer, which mentioned that he was being harassed by Revenue Department officials.