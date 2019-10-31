App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul skips Indira Gandhi memorial tribute, shares emotional tweet on death anniversary instead

Indira Gandhi served as India’s first and only female Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977, only to return to power again in January 1980.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Wayanad parliamentarian and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on October 31. Gandhi, who is not in India at the moment, wrote an emotional post on Twitter about how his “Dadi’s” (grandmother’s) principles are still instrumental in guiding him.

Sharing a photo of Indira Gandhi from his official Twitter handle, he wrote in Hindi: “October 31 marks the anniversary of my grandmother’s martyrdom. Your iron resolve and fearless decisions continue to guide me at every step of my life.”

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi couldn’t join his party colleagues in paying tributes to his grandmother in person since he is away on a “meditational visit”. However, his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is the interim president of the party, offered her obeisance to the former Prime Minister at her memorial site located in New Delhi.

India’s ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and several other senior leaders of the Grand Old Party also joined Sonia at the Shakti Sthal to pay their tributes to Indira Gandhi.

Indira Gandhi served as India’s first and only female Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977, only to return to power again in January 1980. She held office as the Prime Minister then on, till she was assassinated in 1984.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Indira Gandhi #Politics

