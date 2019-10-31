Rahul skips Indira Gandhi memorial tribute, shares emotional tweet on death anniversary instead

Wayanad parliamentarian and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on October 31. Gandhi, who is not in India at the moment, wrote an emotional post on Twitter about how his “Dadi’s” (grandmother’s) principles are still instrumental in guiding him.



आज मेरी दादी श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी का बलिदान दिवस है। आप के फौलादी इरादे और निडर फैसलों की सीख हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। आपको मेरा शत् शत् नमन।

My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom. #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H Close October 31, 2019

Sharing a photo of Indira Gandhi from his official Twitter handle, he wrote in Hindi: “October 31 marks the anniversary of my grandmother’s martyrdom. Your iron resolve and fearless decisions continue to guide me at every step of my life.”

According to the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi couldn’t join his party colleagues in paying tributes to his grandmother in person since he is away on a “meditational visit”. However, his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is the interim president of the party, offered her obeisance to the former Prime Minister at her memorial site located in New Delhi.



Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh & Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi pay their respects to Smt. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day at Shakti Sthal. #IndiasIndira pic.twitter.com/pIytHetl6Q

— Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2019