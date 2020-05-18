Rahul Gandhi’s ‘thank you’ to PM Modi for NREGA budget allocation comes with a veiled dig

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media on May 18 to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s decision to increase the budget allocated for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) by 66 percent.



प्रधानमंत्री ने UPA काल में सृजित MNREGA स्कीम के लिए 40,000 करोड़ का अतिरिक्त बजट देने की मंज़ूरी दी है। MNREGA की दूरदर्शिता को समझने और उसे बढ़ावा देने के लिए हम उनके प्रति आभार प्रकट करते हैं।#ModiUturnOnMNREGA pic.twitter.com/XMOmhXhVeD

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2020

He took to Twitter to thank the prime minister for this decision since it was a flagship rural job guarantee scheme started by the Congress party and wrote in Hindi: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an additional budget of Rs 40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA rule. We thank him for understanding the vision of the employment guarantee scheme and promoting it.”

However, he attached a short video clip to the “congratulatory note”, taking a dig at the Prime Minister for a derogatory statement he had earlier made in Parliament about NREGA. Lest the jibe goes unnoticed, Rahul also ended his tweet with the hashtag “#ModiUturnOnMNREGA”.

In the video clip, PM Modi can be heard saying the “NREGA scheme is a glaring example of Congress failures”.

Earlier, an amount of Rs 61,000 crore approximately was allocated to the employment scheme for FY 2020-21; this was revised and increased by Rs 40,000 crore on May 17. The daily wage guaranteed under the scheme was also revised from Rs 182 to Rs 202.