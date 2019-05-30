Rahul Gandhi takes pet dog Pidi for a drive; photo goes viral

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been shying away from the media since the party’s massive defeat in the recently concluded 17th Lok Sabha elections. Apart from pressing for his resignation from the post of party president, Rahul has by far kept himself away from all the limelight.

However, the Congress scion could not avoid public eye and attention for long as he was clicked while taking his pet dog out for a drive. He was driving out of his house in 12, Tughlak Lane, with Pidi on the backseat.



Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5

Rahul was snapped by a passer-by on the streets of Delhi while out on a ride with Pidi. The photograph was shared on social media by Twitter user @anilsharma07. He captioned it: “Congress @INCIndiaLive president @RahulGandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.”Rahul introduced his pet to the public for the first time in 2017 by sharing a video on Twitter. Taking a dig at those who were questioning his sudden popularity on the micro-blogging platform, he wrote: “Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy… I'm coming clean… it's me… Pidi… I'm way (cooler) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet… oops… treat!”Twitter users had doted on the short video clip then, and they couldn’t stop showering love on the adorable pet this time either.