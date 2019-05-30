App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi takes pet dog Pidi for a drive; photo goes viral

RaGa was snapped by a passer-by on the streets of Delhi while out on a ride with his adorable pet dog Pidi.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter/@anilsharma07
Image: Twitter/@anilsharma07
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been shying away from the media since the party’s massive defeat in the recently concluded 17th Lok Sabha elections. Apart from pressing for his resignation from the post of party president, Rahul has by far kept himself away from all the limelight.

However, the Congress scion could not avoid public eye and attention for long as he was clicked while taking his pet dog out for a drive. He was driving out of his house in 12, Tughlak Lane, with Pidi on the backseat.

Rahul was snapped by a passer-by on the streets of Delhi while out on a ride with Pidi. The photograph was shared on social media by Twitter user @anilsharma07. He captioned it: “Congress @INCIndiaLive president @RahulGandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.”

Rahul introduced his pet to the public for the first time in 2017 by sharing a video on Twitter. Taking a dig at those who were questioning his sudden popularity on the micro-blogging platform, he wrote: “Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy… I'm coming clean… it's me… Pidi… I'm way (cooler) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet… oops… treat!”

Twitter users had doted on the short video clip then, and they couldn’t stop showering love on the adorable pet this time either.




First Published on May 30, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.