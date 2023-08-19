Rahul Gandhi takes a bike ride from Ladakh to Pangong Lake. See pics

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Ladakh since the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories. (File photo).

Congress MLA Rahul Gandhi took a bike ride from Ladakh to Pangong Lake on Saturday. The 53-year-old, who was recently reinstated as a Member of Parliament, is currently on a tour of Ladakh where he will celebrate his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20.

Gandhi shared the photos of his journey on his Instagram page and captioned the post saying, "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world".



In the photos, Gandhi can be seen wearing a full biking gear and riding a "KTM 390 Adventure" bike with other riders following him.

Many users commented on his Instagram post, including his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who replied to the post with three heart signs.

Later, Congress shared photos and videos of Gandhi's journey to the lake on X (formerly Twitter).

This is Gandhi's first visit to Ladakh since the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories- J&K and Ladakh following the abolition of Articles 370 and 35 (A) in August 2019.

Also read: Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi, Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport: Police