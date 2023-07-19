Sonia Gandhi with oxygen mask inside plane that made emergency landing, Rahul Gandhi shares pic

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were on their way back to Delhi from Bengaluru when the plane made an emergency landing in Bhopal. (Image credit: rahulgandhi/Instagram)

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a photo of mother Sonia Gandhi inside an aircraft that made an emergency landing in Bhopal on Tuesday evening. Sonia Gandhi was seen at her seat inside the chartered plane, wearing the yellow emergency oxygen mask that drops down in the event of an emergency during a flight.

"Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Instagram, along with the photo.

The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told news agency PTI. However, airport director Ramji Awasthi claimed that it was a "priority landing and not an emergency landing".

The Congress leaders were travelling from Bengaluru to New Delhi when the incident took place.

The Gandhis were flying back to the national capital after attending the mega meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"The chartered plane carrying Sonia ji and Rahul ji made an emergency landing because of some technical snag," senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Shoba Oza said. They left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9:30 pm, she said

Oza and other senior Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh rushed to the airport and met the Gandhis in the lounge.

(With inputs from PTI)