Rahul Gandhi kissed by fan again, this time in Wayanad

In Wayanad, a man walked up to Rahul Gandhi and landed a kiss on his cheek.

The Indian National Congress leader was flanked by fans recently while he was on a three-day visit to the constituency battered by torrential rains and landslides. Gandhi, an elected representative of Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, reached the flood-ravaged area to meet with the locals and other senior party leaders and review the situation.



A video of the same was tweeted by news agency ANI, in which the fan can be seen thronging towards the former Congress president, who is seated at the front of his car during the incident. At first, the man hugs Rahul and, then, goes on to kiss him.Though the fan is pulled away immediately, a smiling Rahul continues with his interactions with the other people gathered around his car and shakes hands with them. Instead of getting angry or showing embarrassment, the Congress leader apparently took it easy.

The MP arrived in Wayanad on August 27 to seek an update on the flood rehabilitation work going on in his constituency. He tweeted: “I’m in my parliamentary constituency Wayanad for the next few days. Visiting flood relief camps and reviewing rehabilitation work in the area. Much has been accomplished, but there’s so much more that still needs to be done.”

During his time in Wayanad, where he has put up at the St Thomas Church in Chungam Thalappuzha village, he also visited a relief camp and distributed aid to the displaced persons. He stopped by a tea stall to enjoy a cuppa along with senior party leader KC Venugopal in Kanjirangad village, Wayanad. Rahul will be returning to Delhi on August 30.