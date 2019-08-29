App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi kissed by fan again, this time in Wayanad

This was not the first time that the Congress leader was kissed by a fan

Jagyaseni Biswas

In Wayanad, a man walked up to Rahul Gandhi and landed a kiss on his cheek.

The Indian National Congress leader was flanked by fans recently while he was on a three-day visit to the constituency battered by torrential rains and landslides. Gandhi, an elected representative of Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, reached the flood-ravaged area to meet with the locals and other senior party leaders and review the situation.

A video of the same was tweeted by news agency ANI, in which the fan can be seen thronging towards the former Congress president, who is seated at the front of his car during the incident. At first, the man hugs Rahul and, then, goes on to kiss him.
Though the fan is pulled away immediately, a smiling Rahul continues with his interactions with the other people gathered around his car and shakes hands with them. Instead of getting angry or showing embarrassment, the Congress leader apparently took it easy.

The MP arrived in Wayanad on August 27 to seek an update on the flood rehabilitation work going on in his constituency. He tweeted: “I’m in my parliamentary constituency Wayanad for the next few days. Visiting flood relief camps and reviewing rehabilitation work in the area. Much has been accomplished, but there’s so much more that still needs to be done.”

During his time in Wayanad, where he has put up at the St Thomas Church in Chungam Thalappuzha village, he also visited a relief camp and distributed aid to the displaced persons. He stopped by a tea stall to enjoy a cuppa along with senior party leader KC Venugopal in Kanjirangad village, Wayanad. Rahul will be returning to Delhi on August 30.

Close
Notably, this was not the first time that the Congress leader was kissed by a female fan. Back in February, when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, a woman kissed him on Valentine’s Day.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Kerala floods #Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.