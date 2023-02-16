Rahul Gandhi goes skiing during trip to Kashmir's Gulmarg. Watch

Rahul Gandhi was caught on camera skiing in Gulmarg in north Kashmir as he began a two-day personal visit to the valley on Wednesday.

The Congress leader, who completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks ago, was once again in his now-trademark T-shirt as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort, 52 km from Srinagar.

The former Congress president refused to take questions from the media. "Namaskar" was all he said when he was asked to comment.

At Gulmarg, Rahul Gandhi took a ride on famous Gondola Cable car and went to Affarwat for skiing. He was accompanied by his nephew and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan Vadra.

Moneycontrol News